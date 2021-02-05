Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When old sea shanties go viral we know that tradition matters

By Thomas A. McKean, Lecturer in Ethnology and Folklore, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
There can be few more uplifting ways to stay connected during lockdown than singing together, which goes a long way to explaining the success of the Wellerman sea shanty on TikTok.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
~ Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
~ India: UK is on a charm offensive to win a free-trade deal – will it work?
~ UAE’s Double-Standard on Citizenship Rights
~ Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally
~ Tim Berners-Lee's plan to save the internet: give us back control of our data
~ Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter