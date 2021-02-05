Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown study finds undiagnosed mental health crisis among new mothers

By Vicky Fallon, Lecturer in Health Psychology, University of Liverpool
Sergio A. Silverio, Research Associate in Social Science of Women’s Health, King's College London
Siân Macleod Davies, PhD Researcher, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
A study examined the psychological and social experiences of over 600 women with babies between birth and 12 weeks during the first UK lockdown.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
~ Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
~ India: UK is on a charm offensive to win a free-trade deal – will it work?
~ UAE’s Double-Standard on Citizenship Rights
~ Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally
~ Tim Berners-Lee's plan to save the internet: give us back control of our data
~ Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter