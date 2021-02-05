Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore Spying on Students’ Laptops

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A student uses a laptop for schoolwork while participating in remote learning, September 7, 2020. © 2020 Press Association via AP Images Singapore’s Education Ministry has made it mandatory for secondary school students to install tracking and remote access software on all laptops issued under a national digital literacy program, and on students’ personal devices that are used to attend classes online during Covid-19 related school closures. The software allows school officials and teachers to go through a student’s web search history and remotely “view student screens…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


