Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine rollouts, school testing and contact tracing could all be improved – here’s how

By Sylvia Richardson, President of the Royal Statistical Society & Director of the MRC Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge
Share this article
We are repeatedly missing opportunities to gain quality evidence to help us manage the pandemic – that's why we need designed evaluations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Conversation Weekly podcast Ep #1 transcript: Why it's a big month for Mars
~ Graduate students need a PhD that makes sense for their real lives
~ Do you see red like I see red?
~ Impeaching a former president – 4 essential reads
~ The First Amendment will likely protect the anonymity of Redditors who discussed GameStop stock
~ The unemployment rate you see in headlines ignores millions of people without work – here's a better way to tell how many need a job
~ Fecal microbe transplants help cancer patients respond to immunotherapy and shrink tumors
~ When Black kids – shut out from the whitewashed world of children's literature – took matters into their own hands
~ Tunisia: Police Use Violent Tactics to Quash Protests
~ How to deal with the Craig Kelly in your life: a guide to tackling coronavirus contrarians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter