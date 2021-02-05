Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Police Use Violent Tactics to Quash Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds up a sign saying “Police Everywhere, Justice Nowhere” during nation-wide protests calling for social justice and government reform on January 23, 2021, Avenue Habib Bourguiba, Tunis, Tunisia. © 2021 Ahmed Zarrouki (Tunis) – Police in several Tunisian governorates appear to have responded to social justice protests in recent weeks with excessive force at times, leaving one man dead and arresting hundreds, including many minors, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should conduct an urgent and transparent investigation into the death of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


