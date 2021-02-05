Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on vaccinating the nation, the prime minister at the press club, and Craig Kelly

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the first parliamentary sitting week of the year, including the government’s plan to vaccinate the populace by October, the prime minister’s appearance before the press club outlining his plans for the year, and the unexpected problem backbencher Craig Kelly has created for the liberal party.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to deal with the Craig Kelly in your life: a guide to tackling coronavirus contrarians
~ Biggest witch-hunt ever is sweeping US
~ Myanmar's military has used surveillance, draconian laws and fear to stifle dissent before. Will it work again?
~ It's still too soon for NZ to relax COVID-19 border restrictions for travellers from low-risk countries
~ A major coal mine expansion was knocked back today, but where's the line in the sand?
~ Chau Chak Wing's $590,000 defamation win shows investigative journalism is risky business
~ Why New Caledonia's instability is not just a problem for France
~ Who is (probably) today's best male tennis player?
~ 'The disease of kings?' 1 in 20 Australians get gout — here's how to manage it
~ Curious Kids: why do we see different colours when we close our eyes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter