Human Rights Observatory

How to deal with the Craig Kelly in your life: a guide to tackling coronavirus contrarians

By Matt Nurse, PhD researcher, Australian National University
Will J Grant, Senior Lecturer, Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
Tanya Plibersek's corridor altercation with Craig Kelly was a political win for both of them. But 'debates' like this don't really get us anywhere. Here's how to engage more constructively.


