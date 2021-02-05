Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why New Caledonia's instability is not just a problem for France

By Denise Fisher, Visiting Fellow, Australian National University
With unrest deepening between pro-independence and loyalist groups, the instability in the French province should be of concern to its near neighbours, including Australia.


