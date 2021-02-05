Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is (probably) today's best male tennis player?

By Christopher Drovandi, Professor of Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
With the Australian Open about to start this year's grand slam series, a crunch of the data from past performances gives a hint at who is the current best male player, possibly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biggest witch-hunt ever is sweeping US
~ Myanmar's military has used surveillance, draconian laws and fear to stifle dissent before. Will it work again?
~ It's still too soon for NZ to relax COVID-19 border restrictions for travellers from low-risk countries
~ A major coal mine expansion was knocked back today, but where's the line in the sand?
~ Chau Chak Wing's $590,000 defamation win shows investigative journalism is risky business
~ Why New Caledonia's instability is not just a problem for France
~ 'The disease of kings?' 1 in 20 Australians get gout — here's how to manage it
~ Curious Kids: why do we see different colours when we close our eyes?
~ No more acting like 'stunned mullets' — bigger, better, faster responses needed to meet future bio-threats
~ Vital Signs: We are on the way back, but there are risks at every turn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter