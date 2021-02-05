Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do we see different colours when we close our eyes?

By Katrina Schmid, Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Why do we see different colours when we close our eyes? — Anais, aged 7



Hi Anais, thanks for your great question!

The first thing to say is that seeing colours when we close our eyes is totally normal. It doesn’t mean there’s a problem with your eyes (unless what you see changes drastically, but we’ll talk about that later).

There are a few different situations that can cause you to see colours with your eyes closed. The first one is if you shut…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
