Under the moonlight: a little light and shade helps larval fish to grow at night
By Jeffrey Shima, Professor of Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Craig W. Osenberg, Professor of Ecology, University of Georgia
Erik Noonburg, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences
Stephen Swearer, Professor of Marine biology, University of Melbourne
Suzanne Alonzo, Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
Young fish need to find food to grow, but avoid being eaten themselves. That dance for survival is linked to moonlight, which has implications for fisheries management everywhere.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 4, 2021