Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Empathy starts early: 5 Australian picture books that celebrate diversity

By Ping Tian, Honorary Associate, Department of Linguistics, University of Sydney
Helen Caple, Associate Professor in Communications and Journalism, UNSW
Early exposure to diverse story characters, including in ethnicity, gender and ability, helps young people develop a strong sense of identity and belonging. It is also crucial in cultivating compassion towards others.

Children from minority backgrounds rarely see themselves reflected in the books they’re exposed to. Research over the past two decades shows the world presented…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


