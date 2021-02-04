As Perth's suburbs burn, the rest of Australia watches and learns
By Joe Fontaine, Lecturer, Environmental and Conservation Science, Murdoch University
Lewis Walden, Research associate, Curtin University
February has already been a bad month for Perth. Bushfire has destroyed 81 homes and burned more than 10,000 hectares northeast of the city. Residents in the midst of a COVID-19 lockdown were told to abandon their homes and seek shelter as the bushfire raged.
The disaster calls to mind the unprecedented Black Summer fires that devastated eastern Australia last summer. But the tragedies are very different…
- Thursday, February 4, 2021