Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the risk of attending the Super Bowl in Tampa during the pandemic might be too great

By Kathleen Rodenburg, Assistant Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Ann Pegoraro, Lang Chair in Sport Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Lianne Foti, Assistant Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Share this article
Public health officials and politicians have access to the same data on COVID-19 cases, deaths and transmission, but might arrive at different conclusions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vital Signs: We are on the way back, but there are risks at every turn
~ Guaranteed Māori representation in local government is about self-determination — and it's good for democracy
~ Under the moonlight: a little light and shade helps larval fish to grow at night
~ Empathy starts early: 5 Australian picture books that celebrate diversity
~ Friday essay: why Rosaleen Norton, 'the witch of Kings Cross', was a groundbreaking bohemian
~ 4 things about mRNA COVID vaccines researchers still want to find out
~ As Perth's suburbs burn, the rest of Australia watches and learns
~ Is Labor still the party of initiative in Australian politics?
~ How the National Prayer Breakfast became an opportunity for presidents and faith leaders alike to push their political agendas
~ No joke: Using humor in class is harder when learning is remote
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter