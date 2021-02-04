Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Resurgence of killings and abductions of persons with albinism spells a dangerous escalation

Share this article
The resurgence of killings and abduction of persons with albinism in Malawi, with the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old and the killing of 26-year-old last week, shows a dangerous escalation for the safety of this vulnerable group, Amnesty International and the Association of Persons with Albinism said today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Jabulani Sikhakhane appointed editor of The Conversation Africa
~ Does bottom-up monitoring improve public services? What we found in Uganda
~ Conflating morality and the law does South Africa's governing party no good
~ Ghanaians are eating more fast food: the who and the why
~ 'Building back better' may seem like a noble idea. But caution is needed
~ Environmental change may have played a role at the dawn of Egyptian history -- here's how
~ LGBT+ history month: remembering the ‘Glamour Boys' – the gay MPs who warned 1930s Britain about Nazism
~ In 2010, a virus similar to SARS-CoV-2 was already present in Cambodia
~ Anointing the nation: how Joe Biden's Catholic faith permeated his inaugural address
~ Lebanon: Ensure Justice for Hezbollah Critic’s Murder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter