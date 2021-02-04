Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT+ history month: remembering the ‘Glamour Boys' – the gay MPs who warned 1930s Britain about Nazism

By Daniel Adamson, PhD Candidate in History, Durham University
Their crucial contribution to anti-appeasement remains unrecognised, but LGBT+ History Month provides an ideal opportunity to acknowledge this brave group of MPs.


