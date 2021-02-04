Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Ensure Justice for Hezbollah Critic’s Murder

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor holds a picture of Lokman Slim, a writer and Hezbollah critic who was found murdered on February 4, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Bilal Hussein (Beirut) – The Lebanese authorities should conduct a prompt, independent, and transparent investigation into the murder of the prominent writer and Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim, Human Rights Watch said today. Slim, 58, was found dead in his car between the towns of Addousiyyeh and Tefahta in south Lebanon on the morning of February 4, 2021, and a post-mortem examination found that he had been shot five times, four times…


© Human Rights Watch -


