Human Rights Observatory

LIVE on February 10: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”

By Georgia Popplewell
“Who has the power to decide what does or doesn't appear on the internet?” “Who has the power to decide what does or doesn't appear on the internet?” That's the fundamental question posed by activist and writer Jillian C. York in her upcoming book “Silicon Values,” set for release on March...


