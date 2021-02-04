Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Amanda Gorman's poetry shows why spoken word belongs in school

By Kathleen M. Alley, Associate Professor of Literacy, Mississippi State University
Mukoma Wa Ngugi, Associate Professor of literatures in English, Cornell University
Wendy R. Williams, Assistant Professor of English, Arizona State University
The rise in the popularity of Amanda Gorman, the nation's first National Youth Poet Laureate, represents a prime opportunity for educators to use spoken word poetry in the classroom.


