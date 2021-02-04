Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wall Street isn't just a casino where traders can bet on GameStop and other stocks – it's essential to keeping capitalism from crashing

By Alexander Kurov, Professor of Finance and Fred T. Tattersall Research Chair in Finance, West Virginia University
Shares of GameStop and other companies or assets that shot up in value in recent weeks are now dropping like stones. While I feel sorry for the many investors who will likely lose a lot of money, the stocks’ return to Earth is actually a good thing – if you want to avoid financial meltdown…


