Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treating Zuma with kid gloves has failed. What now for South Africa's corruption commission?

By Cathleen Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law, University of Cape Town
Share this article
South Africans have witnessed a strong exchange between the State Capture Commission investigating corruption, the Constitutional Court and former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma, on whose watch the plunder allegedly took place, refused to comply with a summons from the commission. The commission then applied to the court for a declaratory order that he was obliged by law to cooperate.

The court granted…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Slovak premier visits RSF, encouraged to turn his country into “press freedom model for Europe”
~ LIVE on February 10: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”
~ Lupin: introducing anglophone audiences to a more socially conscious gentleman thief
~ Why creationism bears all the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory
~ Voyage Around My Room: lessons on marvelling at the minutiae of our homes in isolation
~ What a squeezed rubber ducky suggests about the lingering effects of vaccine misinformation
~ How some drugs can turn into a cancer-causing chemical in the body
~ These are the students free community college programs help the most
~ Amanda Gorman's poetry shows why spoken word belongs in school
~ Why disputes between Congress and the White House so often end up in court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter