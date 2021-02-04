Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: First ICC Conviction of an LRA Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Dominic Ongwen at his confirmation of charges hearing in ICC courtroom I on 21 January 2016 © ICC-CPI. (The Hague) – The conviction of Dominic Ongwen on February 4, 2021 is a major step for justice for widespread atrocities committed by the brutal Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in northern Uganda, Human Rights Watch said today. The guilty verdict at the International Criminal Court (ICC) shows that rights abusers can find themselves held to account even if years have passed since their crimes. Ongwen is the first LRA leader to be tried before the ICC, and the first…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Slovak premier visits RSF, encouraged to turn his country into “press freedom model for Europe”
~ LIVE on February 10: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”
~ Lupin: introducing anglophone audiences to a more socially conscious gentleman thief
~ Why creationism bears all the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory
~ Voyage Around My Room: lessons on marvelling at the minutiae of our homes in isolation
~ What a squeezed rubber ducky suggests about the lingering effects of vaccine misinformation
~ How some drugs can turn into a cancer-causing chemical in the body
~ These are the students free community college programs help the most
~ Amanda Gorman's poetry shows why spoken word belongs in school
~ Why disputes between Congress and the White House so often end up in court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter