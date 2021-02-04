Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanese journalist found shot dead in car

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an immediate investigation into the shocking murder of Lokman Slim, a well-known political commentator and website publisher critical of Hezbollah, whose body was found in his car in southern Lebanon this morning. He had been shot several times in the head.Lokman Slim’s sister had voiced concern about him in a tweet last night, reporting that she


