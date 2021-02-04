Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus protests: why people have been taking to the streets – new data

By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Gwendolyn Sasse, Professor in Comparative Politics, Professorial Fellow, Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Hundreds of thousands of people have protested the regime of Alexander Lukashenko over the last six months – a new survey reveals what they want.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


