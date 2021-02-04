Tolerance.ca
How Mars became the prize for the new space race – and why China is hellbent on winning it

By Steffi Paladini, Reader in Economics & Global Security, Birmingham City University
Looking at its achievements over the past decade, nobody would doubt China is aiming to win the new space race. Not only has it been the only country to land on the Moon in about 40 years, and the first to soft land on its far side, it has also planted a flag on lunar soil and brought…


