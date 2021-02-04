Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Vaccine rollout the ultimate test for Scott Morrison's credentials on 'delivery'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Managing the vaccine rollout and recalibrating the government’s climate policy are vastly different issues but both confront Scott Morrison as major challenges as he settles into the 2021 political year.

Foremost but not entirely, the rollout is about getting right a highly intricate planning and administration exercise. The health and economic consequences of serious bungles could be substantial.

In contrast, foremost but not entirely, shifting climate policy is for Morrison about managing the politics, especially within the Coalition.

Morrison will win points…


