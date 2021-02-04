Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT+ history month: forgotten figures who challenged gender expression and identity centuries ago

By Catherine Armstrong, Reader in Modern History, Loughborough University
Although the terminology we now use to describe gender would have been alien in the 18th and early 19th centuries, the concepts were understood by many.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


