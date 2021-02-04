Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Freeze Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Boys walk on textbooks scattered on the ground after an air strike hit a school book storage building in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 13, 2018. © 2018 Reuters (Sydney) – Responding to the decision of US President Joe Biden’s administration to temporarily suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a coalition of civil society groups is calling on the Australian government to follow his lead. The Australian Arms Control Coalition (AACC) is urging the Australian government to end the export of military goods to Saudi Arabia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


