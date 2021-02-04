Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Security Forces Kill Protesters in Lunda Norte Province

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angolan police officers in Benguela, Angola in January 2010. © 2010 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (Johannesburg) – Angolan authorities should immediately ensure a prompt, independent, and thorough investigation into the killing by security forces of at least 10 unarmed protesters on January 30, 2021 during a protest organized by the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement in Lunda Norte province,  Human Rights Watch said today. Four witnesses told Human Rights Watch that Angolan security forces indiscriminately fired at protesters who had peacefully gathered to demand better…


© Human Rights Watch -


