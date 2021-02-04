Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter arbitrarily blocks South African newsweekly and several reporters over Covid vaccine story

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked by Twitter’s arbitrary and baseless blocking of the accounts of a prestigious South African newsweekly and several journalists in connection with a story about Covid-19 vaccines. This disturbing violation of the freedom to inform highlights the dangers of failing to impose democratic obligations on all-powerful online platforms, RSF says. Twitter suspended The Continent newsweekly’s access to its account on 30 January for supposedly “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


