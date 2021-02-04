Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the COVID case in a hotel quarantine worker in Victoria shouldn’t spook us

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
In contrast to other states after a positive case in a hotel quarantine worker, Victoria isn't locking down. But the response is sensible and proportionate – we're well positioned to manage this outbreak.


© The Conversation -


