Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scintillating discovery: these distant 'baby' black holes seem to be misbehaving — and experts are perplexed

By Kathryn Ross, PhD Student, Curtin University
Natasha Hurley-Walker, Radio Astronomer, Curtin University
Share this article
Some of the baby radio galaxies found may not be 'babies' at all. Rather, they may be 'angsty teens', rapidly growing into adults much faster than researchers had anticipated.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Twitter arbitrarily blocks South African newsweekly and several reporters over Covid vaccine story
~ Why the COVID case in a hotel quarantine worker in Victoria shouldn’t spook us
~ US anti-abortion "gag rule" hits women hard: what we found in Kenya and Madagascar
~ Mental disorders are common for new parents – you don't have to go through it alone
~ Film review: Wild Things packs passionate climate activism into an overly polite documentary
~ Can't remember last night? 48% of drinkers have had a blackout by age 19
~ No more business as usual: in 'The Great Reset' business schools must lead the way
~ This unique ancient megabeast had perpetually 'bent' elbows
~ What's next for Amazon after Jeff Bezos? No dramatic changes, just more growth and optimisation
~ Underinsurance is entrenching poverty as the vulnerable are hit hardest by disasters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter