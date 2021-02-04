Tolerance.ca
No more business as usual: in 'The Great Reset' business schools must lead the way

By Sarah Jane Kelly, Associate Professor, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland
Mark Dodgson AO, Visiting Professor, Imperial College Business School, and Emeritus Professor, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Business schools have vast and diverse expertise to contribute to rebuilding better in a post-pandemic world, but the problems it has laid bare require business schools to change too.


