This unique ancient megabeast had perpetually 'bent' elbows
By Hazel L. Richards, PhD candidate, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
David Hocking, Postdoctoral fellow, Monash University
Justin W. Adams, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Monash University
Peter Bishop, Postdoctoral research fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Imagine going through life with your arms permanently bent and locked at the elbows. Awkward, right?
Until recently we thought the mega-marsupial Palorchestes azael lived exactly like this. This rare, distant relative of the wombat became extinct (along with much of Australia’s megafauna) about 40,000 years ago.
But our research, published today…
- Wednesday, February 3rd 2021