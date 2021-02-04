Tolerance.ca
Film review: Wild Things packs passionate climate activism into an overly polite documentary

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
A new documentary follows a group of young Australian climate activists, loosely weaving their fresh protests with historical events. It's powerful, if a little too polite.


© The Conversation -


~ Why is the Earth blue?
