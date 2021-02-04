Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can't remember last night? 48% of drinkers have had a blackout by age 19

By Wing See Yuen, PhD Candidate, UNSW
Amy Peacock, Senior Research Fellow, UNSW
Alcohol-related blackouts aren’t good for anybody’s health, but they are particularly dangerous for young people.

Our recent research found blackouts are common once young people start drinking. At age 14, nearly one in ten adolescents who drank alcohol in the past year had a blackout.

By age 19, around 48% had experienced a blackout.

We also found around 14% of young Australians in our study had more and more alcohol-related blackouts as they aged through adolescence. Females were three…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


