Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Trinidad & Tobago, where women are under siege, sometimes even words feel futile

By Shivanee Ramlochan
'I want an island where we wake up and board taxis with the certainty that we will not be abducted. I would like to live here and not be afraid.'


