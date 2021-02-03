Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly a hundred Kurdish activists detained by Iran's security forces in 2021

By Fred Petrossian
An interview with Switzerland-based KMMG’s director reveals how recent arbitrary detentions of Kurds and other minorities coincides with the regime’s bid to fortify its rule amidst piling internal challenges.


© Global Voices -


