Human Rights Observatory

Russia Authorities Target Journalists in Protest Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Editor-in-Chief of Mediazona, Sergey Smirnov, in front of Pskov Regional Court, after the trial of Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, Pskov, Russia, July 6 2020. © 2020 Alexander Koriakov/Kommersant Photo/Sipa via AP Image Today, a court in Moscow sentenced Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of the independent “Mediazona” news outlet, to 25 days in detention for “repeated violation” of the public assemblies’ rules. His offense? Retweeting a humorous tweet about Smirnov’s physical resemblance to the leader of a Russian rock band. The tweet featured a picture…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


