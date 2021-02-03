Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK should share the vaccine with the other countries – but only after all the vulnerable have been vaccinated

By Alberto Giubilini, Senior Research Fellow, Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Share this article
“We are all in this together”, except that we are not. One of the most widely used slogans of the pandemic might need to be adjusted. Maybe: “We are all in this together, until there is a way out.”

The way out is the COVID-19 vaccine. Or more precisely, the many COVID-19 vaccines. The UK has already approved three, with two more pending a decision by the drugs regulator.

Of these, one has been developed in the UK by the University of Oxford, with millions of pounds of funding from the UK government (aka, UK taxpayers), and made by the British/Swedish company AstraZeneca.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccines and Brexit borders: what is happening in Northern Ireland?
~ GameStop: I'm one of the WallStreetBets 'degenerates' – here's why retail trading craze is just getting started
~ Myanmar coup: how the military has held onto power for 60 years
~ How 'Uncle Tom' still impacts racial politics
~ Einsteinium: 100 years after Einstein's Nobel Prize, researchers reveal chemical secrets of element that bears his name
~ Trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s how parents can get through challenging moments
~ New COVID-19 vaccines: here's how the promising Novavax and Johnson & Johnson jabs work
~ What’s in a word? How to confront 150 years of racial stereotypes: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 1 transcript
~ What's in a word? How to confront 150 years of racial stereotypes: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 1
~ Concerning coronavirus mutation now found in UK variant – here's what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter