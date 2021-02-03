Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

GameStop: I'm one of the WallStreetBets 'degenerates' – here's why retail trading craze is just getting started

By Mohammad Rajjaque, Program Director, Accounting and Financial Management Division, University of Sheffield
I joined the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit almost two years ago. But I was far from the image of the typical “bored, young Reddit trader” that has been portrayed in the media lately. I had worked in banking, and been a retail investor for more than 15 years – in addition to teaching financial management at a Russell Group university for more than eight years.

The average profile of members was similar to mine in terms of knowledge and experience – only much younger and with much deeper pockets than me, I think. The forum had just above a million members and it was a good source of…


© The Conversation -


