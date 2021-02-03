Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Concerning coronavirus mutation now found in UK variant – here's what you need to know

By Claire Crossan, Research Fellow, Virology, Glasgow Caledonian University
If there’s one coronavirus mutation that keeps scientists awake at night, it’s E484K. The mutation was found in both the South African variant (B1351) and the Brazilian variant (P1), but not in the UK variant (B117). This so-called “escape mutation” raised fears that the approved COVID vaccines may not be as effective against these variants. The E484K mutation has now been found in the UK variant as…


© The Conversation -


