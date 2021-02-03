Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your mask effective against COVID-19? Three questions you should ask yourself

By Fiona Henriquez, Professor of Parasitology, University of the West of Scotland
Mia Cousins Burleigh, Senior Technician, University of the West of Scotland
William MacKay, Reader in Healthcare Acquired Infections, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
The emergence of new, potentially more infectious, coronavirus variants has led many people to worry about the effectiveness of their masks in protecting themselves and other people from catching COVID-19. Some experts are recommending people wear two masks in order to increase the protection.

Masks have been the subject of much debate since the pandemic began. Today, most governments and health bodies recommend we wear them to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rebel militia threats against two radio journalists in eastern DRC
~ The Dig on Netflix: a refreshingly accurate portrayal – according to an archaeologist
~ Why being resilient won't necessarily make you happy – new research
~ News UK TV and GB News: new channels stoke fears of more partisan journalism
~ Loss of muscle mass among elderly can lead to falls, and staying put during the pandemic doesn't help
~ To defuse political violence across US, conflict mediators apply lessons from gang disputes and foreign elections
~ What The Weeknd's changing face says about our sick celebrity culture
~ One year on, Muslim women reflect on wearing the niqab in a mask-wearing world
~ Can my boss make me get a COVID vaccination? Yes, but it depends on the job
~ COVID vaccines: is it legal for the EU to restrict exports?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter