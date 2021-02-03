Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What The Weeknd's changing face says about our sick celebrity culture

By Alvaro Jarrin, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, College of the Holy Cross
You might have seen The Weeknd’s altered face on the internet lately – either bloodied and covered in bandages or transformed by faux plastic surgery. With the 30-year-old singer set to perform at the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, it’ll be interesting to see whether he continues the act before hundreds of millions of viewers.

The changes to The Weeknd’s face didn’t simply appear overnight.

Rather, they surfaced as a slow crescendo, as notes in a larger arrangement.

Initially,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


