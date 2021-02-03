Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Living with natural gas pipelines: Appalachian landowners describe fear, anxiety and loss

By Erin Brock Carlson, Assistant Professor of Professional Writing and Editing, West Virginia University
Martina Angela Caretta, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, Lund University
Pipeline companies have run roughshod over several regions where they're building, racking up safety and environmental violations. Many residents feel trapped, with no control over their property.


© The Conversation -


