Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: We have been trying to contact aliens – but do they want to contact us?

By Jacco van Loon, Astrophysicist and Director of Keele Observatory, Keele University
Share this article
Humans have been trying to contact aliens for many years, but do the aliens want to contact us? – Sai, aged eight, London, UK

This is a great question – and the truth is that we don’t know the answer.

For starters, we haven’t found any aliens yet, so we haven’t been able to ask them and receive a reply. When we try to answer the question “do they want to contact us”, we have to put ourselves in their shoes – that is, if they have feet.

The question presumes that aliens do exist. And again, because we haven’t found any yet, we don’t know if they…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rebel militia threats against two radio journalists in eastern DRC
~ The Dig on Netflix: a refreshingly accurate portrayal – according to an archaeologist
~ Why being resilient won't necessarily make you happy – new research
~ News UK TV and GB News: new channels stoke fears of more partisan journalism
~ Is your mask effective against COVID-19? Three questions you should ask yourself
~ Loss of muscle mass among elderly can lead to falls, and staying put during the pandemic doesn't help
~ To defuse political violence across US, conflict mediators apply lessons from gang disputes and foreign elections
~ What The Weeknd's changing face says about our sick celebrity culture
~ One year on, Muslim women reflect on wearing the niqab in a mask-wearing world
~ Can my boss make me get a COVID vaccination? Yes, but it depends on the job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter