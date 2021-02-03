Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This award-winning Lesotho film also has social justice at heart

By Anna-Marie Jansen van Vuuren, Lecturer, Tshwane University of Technology
Share this article
Lesotho's first-ever entry at the Oscars is a powerful story based on true-to-life events in which a village is to be forcibly evicted to make way for a new dam.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rebel militia threats against two radio journalists in eastern DRC
~ The Dig on Netflix: a refreshingly accurate portrayal – according to an archaeologist
~ Why being resilient won't necessarily make you happy – new research
~ News UK TV and GB News: new channels stoke fears of more partisan journalism
~ Is your mask effective against COVID-19? Three questions you should ask yourself
~ Loss of muscle mass among elderly can lead to falls, and staying put during the pandemic doesn't help
~ To defuse political violence across US, conflict mediators apply lessons from gang disputes and foreign elections
~ What The Weeknd's changing face says about our sick celebrity culture
~ One year on, Muslim women reflect on wearing the niqab in a mask-wearing world
~ Can my boss make me get a COVID vaccination? Yes, but it depends on the job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter