Uganda's Batwa community are vulnerable to climate change, but aren't involved in adaptation decisions
By Dr Poshendra Satyal, Global Forest Policy Coordinator of BirdLife International and Fellow with the Interdisciplinary Ethics Research Group at Warwick University and Associate Fellow, University of East Anglia
Dr Noelle Kumpel, Head of Policy at BirdLife International and Fellow of the Cambridge Conservation Initiative, University of Cambridge
Keith Hyams, Reader in Political Theory and Interdisciplinary Ethics, University of Warwick
Morten Fibieger Byskov, Postdoctoral Researcher in International Politics, University of Warwick
Despite being highly affected by a changing climate, Uganda's Batwa community lack voice, agency and influence in climate adaptation planning and actions.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 3rd 2021