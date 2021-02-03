Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insights from Fulani pastoralists and host communities in southwestern Nigeria

By Janet Ogundairo, Research fellow and PhD candidate, Department of Sociology, Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Ibadan
Feyisitan Ijimakinwa, Research fellow, French Institute for Research in Africa, University of Ibadan
Clashes between farmers and herders in Nigeria have their roots in history and an overriding arc of insecurity, but new challenges are contributing to the problem.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


