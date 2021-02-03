Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Damascus TV presenter arrested under cyber-crime law

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns last weekend’s arrest of a Damascus-based TV presenter who had posted a comment on Facebook about the decline in living standards in Syria, and deplores the fact that journalists still cannot raise sensitive issues in government-controlled areas without risking reprisals.Hala Jerf, a presenter on state-owned Syrian TV, was one of a total of eight people arrested on 30 January in an operation that, according to the


© Reporters without borders -


